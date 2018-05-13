Floods affect more than 8000 people in the Galle and Kalutara districts

May 13, 2018   11:04 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

More than 8000 people in the Galle and Kalutara districts have been affected by floods due to the prevailing rainy weather conditions, said the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The deputy director of DMC Pradeep Kodippili said that about 7742 persons of 1960 families in the Galle District have been affected.

Blockage of the drainage system due to the rains, have caused floods in Galle city limits, Kadawath Sathara and Habaraduwa areas.

Around 635 persons in 157 families in the Kalutara district have been affected and many areas in Beruwala have been reported for floods, said Pradeep Kodippili.

