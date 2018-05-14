Will support former President at the upcoming elections John Seneviratne

MP W. D. J. Seneviratne says that he will support the upcoming elections under the patronage of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He said this attending an event in Kuruwita, yesterday(13).

According to him, the country entered a dark age after the last presidential election and a unity government was established for 2 years after convening because both parties were unable to establish power.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has fallen to a weak state back then, he further said.

Sixteen SLFP MPs including MP Seneviratne have voted in favor of the recent no-confidence motion against the Prime Minster and vacated their posts in the government and sat with the Opposition.

MP Seneviratne says that many conspired against the party during the no-confidence motion and he also accuses the party General Secretary for taking part in these conspiracies.