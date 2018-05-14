Fishermen on strike protesting the fuel price hike

Fishermen on strike protesting the fuel price hike

May 14, 2018   10:02 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Fishermen from Beruwala to Mannar are on a strike protesting the fuel price increment, says fisheries societies.

Although the government has stated that they will receive a fuel subsidy, it is not a feasible action and the fishermen are facing difficulties due to the sudden increase of prices by a large amount, they said.

The fishermen on strike have hoisted black flags around the Chilaw town in protest and reportedly, the Chilaw Fish Market was deserted. Many multi-day and one-day fishing vessels were seen docked in the lagoon as well as the Chilaw harbor.

