Fishermen on strike protesting the fuel price hike
May 14, 2018 10:02 am
Fishermen from Beruwala to Mannar are on a strike protesting the fuel price increment, says fisheries societies.
Although the government has stated that they will receive a fuel subsidy, it is not a feasible action and the fishermen are facing difficulties due to the sudden increase of prices by a large amount, they said.
The fishermen on strike have hoisted black flags around the Chilaw town in protest and reportedly, the Chilaw Fish Market was deserted. Many multi-day and one-day fishing vessels were seen docked in the lagoon as well as the Chilaw harbor.