Arjuna Mahendran is behind Sri Lanka-Singapore FTA Bandula Gunawardana

Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran is behind Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) signed between the two countries, says MP Bandula Gunawardana.

Attending a press conference yesterday (13) he said that current government threw petrol at the fire that is the Sri Lankan economy.

It doesn’t help the disastrous economy even if the people, who destroyed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s government’s work through the 100-day plan, call for the fuel prices to be reduced now, says Gunawardana.

He accuses the SLSFTA to be a betrayal agreement and that through that Singapore is allowed establish manpower agencies in Sri Lanka.

This agreement allows the workers who couldn’t come through the ETCA agreement to come via Singapore.

He says that the agreement was signed by deceiving the President, Minister Malik Samaraweera and the Cabinet.

He also calls the Secretary to the Ministry who holds the major responsibility for a public debate, along with any legal association or any other association.