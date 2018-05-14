Chief of the Indian Army Staff arrives in Sri Lanka; Pays tributes at IPKF memorial

- SL Army

To further the defense cooperation between the 2 countries and discuss issues of bilateral relevance, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat arrived in Sri Lanka Sunday (13) afternoon on a seven-day long official visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

A red carpet welcome ceremony, comprised by traditional Ves dancers adding grandeur to the occasion greeted him on arrival at the tarmac at Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army, together with Mrs Chandrika Senanayake, President, Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU) were at the venue to extend a warm welcome to the visiting India’s Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat and his spouse, Mrs Madhulika Rawat.

General Bipin Rawat began his first day itinerary by saluting memories of fallen Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) War Heroes at the Battaramulla IPKF monument this morning (14).

At the IPKF memorial premises, Major General Ajith Kariyakarawana, Deputy Chief of Staff received the visiting Indian Army Chief as the troops of the Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police, remained vigil to kick off the proceedings after inviting the day’s chief guest to the special dais.

Amid honors presented by troops of the Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police, General Bipin Rawat walked to the memorial and solemnly placed a floral wreath and saluted his fellow-Indian soldiers who had laid their lives in Sri Lanka’s fight against terrorism.

