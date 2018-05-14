Heavy winds in Wellawaya damage 30 houses

Around 30 houses have been damaged due to strong rainfall and wind conditions in the Wellawaya Divisional Secretariat Division.

Reportedly, the houses of around 30 families living in Athiliwewa, Maharagama, Hunuketiya, Randeniya and Handapanagala areas were damaged and about six houses have been completely damaged.

Due to the sudden strong winds with the rainfall last night (13) had uprooted many large trees obstructing several roads in the area.

Around 100 people living in the area are alleged to be affected from the problem.

Landslips and falling rocks were reported on the Ella-Wellaway road.

They are taking action to provide all facilities to whose houses have been damaged and are currently relocated, said the Disaster Management Center (DMC).