Sri Lankan and U.S. Doctors Pioneer First Robot-Assisted Surgery Onboard USNS Mercy

U.S. and Sri Lankan surgeons have conducted the first ever robot-assisted surgery aboard the USNS Mercy recently.

Releasing media statement, the Embassy of the United States of America announced that a joint team of multinational surgeons and medical professionals successfully completed a cholecystectomy, or gall bladder removal, on a Sri Lankan citizen using a Da Vinci XI Robot Surgical System.



“This landmark surgery advances the boundaries of what is possible through collaboration, skill, and technology,” said U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives Atul Keshap. “We are proud to partner with Sri Lankan medical professionals on this ground-breaking achievement for the international medical field.”



“This was the first time I have ever operated aboard a ship,” said Dr. Vyramuthu Varanitharan, a general surgeon at Base Hospital Mutur. “It is very stable and doesn’t move around. It felt as if I was doing surgery in an operating room in a hospital. It was a fantastic experience to have been able to do surgery on a hospital ship and it is something my team and I will never forget.”



After the successful completion of the surgery, the patient has been transferred to the Mercy’s post-anesthesia care unit to recover and was later discharged from the ship in excellent condition for routine post-operative follow up care by Dr. Varanitharan.