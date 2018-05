A makeshift ‘wadei’ stall in Watawala caught on fire when a gas cylinder exploded.

The shop was located near the Watawala Police Station on the Hatton-Colombo main road.

No casualities were reported due the fire that occurred at around 3.35 pm yesterday (13).

Watawala police controlled the spreading fire and put up a 30-minute temporary block on traffic in the area for security purposes.