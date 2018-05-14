Estate community should also receive the kerosene subsidy Maradapandi Rameshwaran

May 14, 2018   01:32 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The estate sector community is facing difficulties due to the kerosene price hike, Central Province Minister of Tamil Education and Hindu Culture Maradapandi Rameshwaran said.

He said this yesterday (13) at a distribution of Hindu deity statues and other equipment to a number of kovils in the Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division, funded by the Ministry of Hindu Culture.

Although many houses in the estate sector have electricity, there are still many people who use kerosene for their daily needs, he pointed out.

They too should receive a kerosene subsidy through the government, according to the Minister.

Many senior members of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress attended the event.

