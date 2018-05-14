A special program to resolve the human-elephant conflict is underway Sarath Fonseka

May 14, 2018   02:52 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A special program to find solutions for the human-elephant conflict, which causes humans’ as well as wild elephants’ deaths, is currently being prepared, said the Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

He says that several discussions regarding this have been held on the Ministerial-level.

Also, measures have been taken to provide practical solutions for these issues by visiting the districts with human-elephant conflicts, according to the Minister.

