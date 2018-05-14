President meets Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

- PMD

President Maithripala Sirisena who is on a two day state visit to Iran met with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Teheran , yesterday (13).

President Sirisena was warmly received by the Supreme Leader of Iran when he arrived at the venue.

The Supreme Leader pointed out the importance of taking forward the strong, long standing bilateral ties between the two countries, while further enhancing diplomatic relations as well as the friendly ties between the people of the two countries.

Both countries located in geographically strategic positions, the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei said. He pointed out the importance of maximum utilization of capability both the countries have to take advantage of its strategic location.

During this meeting, the Supreme Leader stated that he always favoured Sri Lankan tea.

He also said that after the discussions with President Sirisena he got to know that there are similarities in the views of the people in both countries.

Iranian Supreme Leader stressed the need for Iran and Sri Lanka to forge ahead as brother states and emphasized the importance of actively implementing the new MoUs signed yesterday between the countries.

President Sirisena appreciated the service done by the Spiritual Leader. Poining out that Sri Lanka has a society based on Buddhist philosophy, the president said that the societies can be healed through such religious philosophies.

President Sirisena who appreciated the technological advancement of Iran said that this experience will be of value to the future development of Sri Lanka.

The President thankedthe Iranian Supreme Leader for the invitation for a state visit and the fond welcome and the hospitality extended to him.

Meanwhile a group of Sri Lankans living in Tehran met the President yesterday (13).

President Sirisena explained the current status of Sri Lanka and engaged in a friendly conversation with them. The academics, professionals and university students, who were present at the event warmly welcomed the President.

Source: PMD