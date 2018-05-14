DoE introduces hotlines for inquires regarding 2017 re-corrected A/L results

The Department of Education (DoE) has introduced several hotlines to inquire about any issues regarding the re-corrected results of the 2017 GCE Advanced Level Examination.

The re-corrected results were released on the 11th April and are available via the www.donets.lk website.

However, any inquiries regarding the results can be made calling the hotlines 0112 784208, 0112 784537, 0113 188350 or 0113 140314, said the DoE.

Inquiries can also be made to the DoE hotline 1911, according to the Acting Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha.

Reportedly, 60,338 applicants have submitted for re-correction, this year.