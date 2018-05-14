Northern Province doctors engaged in a strike today

Doctors of the Northern Province staged a strike today (14) demanding their salary arrears to be paid.

They stated that the special allowances, overtime allowances and salary arrears, which in accordance with the circulars issued in 2015, had not been provided up until now.

Daily activities of the hospitals in Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Mulaitivu and Jaffna districts have been interrupted, due the strike.

Reportedly, patients who had come in seeking clinical treatment were also affected by the strike action.

According to the doctors who engaged in the strike, doctors in other provinces were paid of their arrears, overtime payments and special allowances while payments of the Northern Province doctors are delayed by months