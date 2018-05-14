Person arrested with gold worth Rs. 2.4 million at BIA

A person attempting to smuggle out 04 gold biscuits was apprehended by the Customs Officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today (14).

The 04 gold biscuits weighing 400g were assessed to be worth around Rs 2.4 million, according to the Gem Appraising Unit at Sri Lanka Customs.

The 63 year old suspect living in Hatton area, had arrived at BIA today from Chennai, said Vipula Minuwanpitiya, the Deputy Director of Customs at the Airport.