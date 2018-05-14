New Chairpersons for state media institutions

May 14, 2018   07:44 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera has appointed new Chairpersons to the state-owned media institutions. 

Inoka Sathyangani has been appointed as Chairperson of Rupavahini Corporation while Siddi Mohamed Farook has been appointed Chairman of the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation.

Meanwhile Thilaka Jayasundera has been appointed as the new chairperson of ITN. 


The newly appointed chairpersons are as follows:

Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) - Inoka Sathyangani

Independent Television Network (ITN) - Thilaka Jayasundera

Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) - Siddi Mohamed Farook
 
SELACINE Television Institution - Uma Rajamanthri

