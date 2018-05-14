41 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in Gaza protests

Palestinians carry a protester injured during clashes near the Gaza border east of Khan Yunis (AFP).

At least 41 Palestinians were killed in massive protests at the Gaza Strip, just a few minutes before the new United States Embassy is opened officially in Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The health ministry further said that over 500 others suffered injuries as the Israeli army dropped leaflets over Gaza, warning the protesters to not go near the border fence which separates Gaza Strip from Israel, CNN reported.

More than 50 people have been shot dead by Israeli soldiers since the latest wave of protests began in March, according to a CNN count based on the Palestinian Ministry of Health figures.

According to Palestinian protesters, they have asserted that they want to return to their ancestors’ homes in Israel when they were displaced during the war between Israel and Palestine in 1948.

However, Israel claims that the demonstrations are orchestrated by the Hamas, the militant group that runs Gaza Strip.

Amidst this, the new US embassy in Jerusalem is scheduled to be open officially at 9 a.m US Eastern Time (4 pm Israel local time)

The US State Department said that the opening of the embassy takes place on the 70th anniversary of American recognition of Israel, which the Palestinians calls it as “the catastrophe.”

United States President Donald Trump is not a part of the high-level delegation to attend the opening of the new US embassy.

The delegation would be led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan. It will also include President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who also serve as senior advisers to the US President.

The delegation will also consist of President Trump’s Middle East ambassador Jason Greenblatt, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US ambassador to Israel David Friedman respectively.

Reportedly, Kushner has been given the task of restoring peace talks between Israel and Palestine, which came to a standstill following President Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December last year.

The decision stalled the US-led peace process, causing outrage in the Arab world with Palestinian leaders rejecting Washington D.C’s involvement in brokering a resolution to the age-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The State of Palestine seeks all of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza territories for an independent state.

Jerusalem is considered a sacred place, which is home to Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites. However, it is also a disputed territory, contested by both Israel and Palestine, which sees it as a capital of its future state.

