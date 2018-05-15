Power outage in several areas due to technical failure

-

The power supple to several areas including Kotte and Dehiwala has been disrupted due to a technical failure on the electricity transmission line from Biyagama to Pannipitiya.

The spokesman to the Ministry of Power and Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardena, said that a technical failure had occurred on a 220KV power line.

The power supply to Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, Dehiwala, Ratmalana and Pannipitiya areas has been disrupted due to this, he said.

Steps are currently being taken to restore electricity to the affected areas as soon as possible, the spokesman said.