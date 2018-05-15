Report on Kandy incident will be made public soon  HRCSL

May 15, 2018   11:11 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The report on the investigations regarding the incidents of violence in Kandy will be made public soon, says Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL).

The commission said they collected more than 100 written and oral testimonies regarding the incident, from the 9th to 12th May.

The HRCSL have gathered information from the affected residents of the area and from state officials in Kandy.

The report based on the collected evidence will be publicized in the near future.

If any individual’s human rights have been violated during the incident, the linked individual and organizations will also be revealed through this report, according to the HRCSL.
 

