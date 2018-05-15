Dilum Amunugama arrives at TID to give statement

May 15, 2018   11:59 am

By Yusuf Ariff

UPFA Parliamentarian Dilum Amunugama arrived at the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID) to record a statement on the incident of violence at Digana, Kandy. 

The TID, which is carrying out investigations into the communal violence which broke out in Kandy District in March, had summoned the MP for questions regarding the incidents. 

More than 200 businesses, properties as well as religious places of worship were attacked and damaged during the anti-Muslim attacks.

Several local council members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) who were allegedly involved in the clashes were arrested by police.

