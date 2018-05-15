Cabinet approval for KDU to absorb 980 SAITM students

May 15, 2018   12:26 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Cabinet approval has been granted for 980 SAITM students to be absorbed by the Sir John Kotelawala Defense University (KDU), Minister of Higher Education Wijeyadasa Rajapakse said. 

On Friday (May 11), President Maithripala Sirisena and the Higher Education Minister, submitted the relevant cabinet paper for the medical students of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) to be absorbed by KDU, after evaluating their qualifications.

