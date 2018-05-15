Woman arrested with 77 cigarette cartons at BIA

-

A female passenger who arrived from Singapore this morning has been arrested by Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle 77 cartons of foreign cigarettes into the country.

The cartons which contain 154,000 cigarettes in total is estimated to be worth around Rs 770,000.

The cigarette consignment was declared forfeit and a penalty amounting to Rs 75,000 was imposed on the suspect, a 35-year-old resident from Divulapitiya.