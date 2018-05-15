Fishermen continue strike for second day

May 15, 2018   03:55 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Fishermen from several areas protested the fuel price increase by continuing their strike for the second day.

People arriving to buy fish from the main fish markets in the Negombo and Chilaw areas had faced difficulties due to this situation.

The Negombo Fish Market was closed again today (15) due to the strike.

Fishermen from Beruwala to Mannar engaged in a strike protesting the fuel price hike starting from yesterday (14).

The fishermen on strike had hoisted black flags around the Chilaw town in protest.

Reportedly, several fish markets including the Chilaw Fish Market had been deserted.

