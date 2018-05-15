Private bus strike demanding 20% fare hike

May 15, 2018   04:19 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Inter-Provincial Bus Owners’ Association has decided to launch a strike from midnight tomorrow (16), demanding a 20% increase in bus fares.

The association also demands that the minimum fare be increased to Rs 15. 

Cabinet today approved an increase in bus fares by 6.56% with effect from tomorrow, however no change was made to the the current minimum fare (Rs 10).

Prior to the fare revision, the Inter-Provincial Private Bus Owners’ Association had demanded a 20% increase in bus fares while the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association had called for a 10% increase. 

