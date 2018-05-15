AIPBOF to join private bus strike

-

The All-Island Private Bus Owners’ Federation (AIPBOF) has also decided to launch a strike from midnight tomorrow (16) demanding a 20% increase in bus fares and to raise the minimum fare to Rs 15.

The Inter-Provincial Bus Owners’ Association (IPBOA) had also decided to launch a strike from midnight tomorrow based on the same demands.

Cabinet today approved an increase in bus fares by 6.56% with effect from tomorrow, however no change was made to the the current minimum fare (Rs 10).

Prior to the fare revision, the Inter-Provincial Private Bus Owners’ Association had demanded a 20% increase in bus fares while the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association had called for a 10% increase.