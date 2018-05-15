Police probe suspicious death of 2-year-old boy in Maligawatta

Police have begun investigations into the suspicious death of a boy at a flat in Maligawatta, after receiving information alleging that preparations were underway to bury the remains without a postmortem examination.

According to the information received by the police, the death had occurred at around 5 pm yesterday (14).

During the inquiry, it has been revealed that the deceased was a 2-year-old boy named Mohamed Ali Mohamed Usman. According to the parents, the boy died as a result of high blood sugar.

Investigations had uncovered several burn wounds on the left leg of the child and the Aluthkade No. 4 Magistrate’s Court was informed regarding this.

Accordingly, the court had ordered a postmortem to be held regarding the death.

The body is currently kept at the mortuary of Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital and the post mortem will be performed today (15).

Further investigations are being conducted by the Maligawatta Police.