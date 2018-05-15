Suspect arrested with heroin haul and firearm



A 41-year-old suspect from Galpothugoda, Pugoda has been arrested for the possession of heroin and a foreign-manufactured firearm.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that the suspect was arrested last evening (14) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), acting on information received, while he had been traveling on a motorcycle in Galpothugoda.

A stock of heroin weighing 151g and 160mg, a foreign-made pistol and 13 bullets found in the possession of the suspect was taken into custody.

Based on the statement recorded from the suspect, the PNB attempted to apprehend another suspect involved in the heroin distribution racket at Galpothugama, however he had managed to flee during the bust, leaving behind the car he had arrived in.

A stash of heroin weighing 500 grams was found inside the car which was also taken into custody.

The suspect who fled has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of Nawagamuwa. The PNB is conducting further investigations to arrest him.

Meanwhile the arrested suspect was produced at the Pugoda Magistrate’s Court, which issued a seven-day detention order on him.