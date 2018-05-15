Govt trying to give oxygen to fishermen after sending them to deathbed - GL

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP), Professor G.L. Peiris, says that after the sending the fishermen to their deathbed, the government is now preparing to give them oxygen.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today, he said that depressing situation has presently arisen within the country and that the fishermen communities have fallen.

The former minister said that fishermen are presently refraining from setting out to sea in protest over the fuel price increase and that the government should have thought about such situation beforehand.

He stated that providing subsidies to fishermen afterwards without thinking in the long-term before taking decisions is unfounded and under this background the Fisheries Minister is presenting Cabinet papers.

UPFA MP Bandula Gunawardena, who also addressed the media briefing, charged that the incumbent government has got fiscal management all wrong and that it should have taken fiscal management of the Mahinda Rajapaksa era as an example.