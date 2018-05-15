Fishermen want fuel at old price and not a subsidy  Nimal Lanza

The fishermen communities want the fuel back at the old price and not a fuel subsidy, said UPFA MP Nimal Lanza.

The price of the 2T oil used by the fishermen has also increased by 300% and the oil they bought at around Rs 200 is now Rs 700, he said today (15) at a press conference.

He questioned the methodology of the fuel subsidy that has been promised in line with the fuel price increment.

According to Lanza, fuel which was bought for USD 50 is still available in the warehouses and therefore, fuel can be provided at the old price for 2 more months.

However, the current government is charging taxes for that oil too, he said.

MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena said that farming, fishing and estate sector communities have been adversely affected by the fuel price hike.

He further mentioned that bus fares, too, have gone up.