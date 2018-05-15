400 expatriate Sri Lankans to get dual citizenship

May 15, 2018   11:03 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Dual citizenships will be granted for 400 Sri Lankans who are living in foreign countries tomorrow (1) at the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Suhurupaya, Battaramulla.

This will be presented at an event held under the guidance of Minister of Internal Affairs S. B. Navinna, said Immigration Controller General M. N. Ranasinghe.

He says that around 32,000 Sri Lankans living abroad had received dual citizenships during the past 3 years.

