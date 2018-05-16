Dilum Amunugama grilled for nearly 12 hours by TID

May 15, 2018   11:58 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Joint Opposition MP Dilum Amunugama was allowed to leave the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID), a short while ago, after nearly 12 hours of questioning.

The MP was summoned by the TID for questioning regarding the incidents of communal violence which broke out in March at Digana, Kandy.

Dilum Amunugama arrived at the TID at around noon today (15), accompanied by MPs Namal Rajapaksa and Shehan Semasinghe. 

He was grilled for nearly 12 hours by TID officers, who allowed him to leave at around 11.30pm. 

More than 200 businesses, properties as well as religious places of worship were attacked and damaged during the anti-Muslim attacks.

Several local council members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) who were allegedly involved in the clashes were arrested by police.

