Gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 million seized at BIA

May 16, 2018   08:13 am

A 29-year-old Sri Lankan has been arrested by customs staff at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 million into the country by concealing in his underwear. 

The passenger, said to be a textile trader from Hambanthota, had arrived by flight UL 122 at 10.30am yesterday (15).

Gold jewellery weighing 339g and valued at Rs 2,034,000 was found concealed in his underwear.

