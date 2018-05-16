Gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 million seized at BIA

-

A 29-year-old Sri Lankan has been arrested by customs staff at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 million into the country by concealing in his underwear.

The passenger, said to be a textile trader from Hambanthota, had arrived by flight UL 122 at 10.30am yesterday (15).

Gold jewellery weighing 339g and valued at Rs 2,034,000 was found concealed in his underwear.