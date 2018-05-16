Parents arrested over suspicious death of 2-year-old in Maligawatta

The postmortem examination has been carried out on the remains of a 2-year-old boy who had reportedly died under suspicious circumstances in Maligawatta, based on a court order.

The postmortem conducted by the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer, Dr. Channa Perera, has concluded the cause of death as an injury from a blunt weapon.

Maligawatta Police had begun investigations into the suspicious death of a boy at a flat in Maligawatta, after receiving information alleging that preparations were underway to bury the remains without a postmortem examination.

According to the information received by the police, the death had occurred at around 5 pm on the 14th May.

During the inquiry, it had been revealed that the deceased was a 2-year-old boy named Mohamed Ali Mohamed Usman. According to the parents, the boy died as a result of high blood sugar.

Investigations had uncovered several burn wounds on the left leg of the child and the Aluthkade No. 4 Magistrate’s Court had been informed regarding this.

However, upon receiving the postmortem report, the parents of the deceased child had been arrested over the suspicion of murder and will be presented at the Aluthkade No. 4 Magistrate’s Court today (16).

Further investigations are being conducted by the Maligawatta Police.