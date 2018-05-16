India releases five Sri Lankan fishermen

-

Five Sri Lankan fishermen arrested by the Indian Coast Guard for trespassing into the Indian territorial waters, were released form Indian custody to the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard Department.

The repatriation of fishermen took place at the IMBL north of Kankesanthurei on Tuesday (15), SLN media unit.

Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s Fast Attack Craft CG 402 and the Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Ameya’ were deployed for this operation.

The released fishermen were escorted by the Navy and Coast Guard to the Kankesanthurei harbour, and handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna.