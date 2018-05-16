India releases five Sri Lankan fishermen

India releases five Sri Lankan fishermen

May 16, 2018   11:48 am

-

Five Sri Lankan fishermen arrested by the Indian Coast Guard for trespassing into the Indian territorial waters, were released form Indian custody to the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard Department. 

The repatriation of fishermen took place at the IMBL north of Kankesanthurei on Tuesday (15), SLN media unit.  

Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s Fast Attack Craft CG 402 and the Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Ameya’ were deployed for this operation. 

The released fishermen were escorted by the Navy and Coast Guard to the Kankesanthurei harbour, and handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories