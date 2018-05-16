Police transfers have not been subjected to political interference  Law & Order Minister

Police transfers have not been subjected to political interference  Law & Order Minister

May 16, 2018   12:59 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Public Administration & Management and Law & Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara completely rejects the allegations of politicians interfering with the transfers of police officers.

He stated to the media that, a clear methodology is currently being created regarding police promotions, recruitments and transfers.

A committee report based on a study of police reformations will be referred to keep the process of police transfers fair, says the minister.

He rejects the allegations of political influence on police transfers and affirms that all vacancies will be filled in due course.

