Ready to give up posts at any moment  Amaraweera

Ready to give up posts at any moment  Amaraweera

May 16, 2018   01:28 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The General Secretary of United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, says that he is prepared to resign from his positions at any given moment.

He said this attending the opening of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Headquarters in Kesbewa.

As a response to the media reports alleging that he will resign from his post, Amaraweera said that posts are of no importance as his services are for the SLFP.

The Minister also stated that, President Maithripala Sirisena –a politician who is opposed to fraud and trusted by the international community and all racial communities –is the best candidate for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories