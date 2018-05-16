Ready to give up posts at any moment  Amaraweera

The General Secretary of United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, says that he is prepared to resign from his positions at any given moment.

He said this attending the opening of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Headquarters in Kesbewa.

As a response to the media reports alleging that he will resign from his post, Amaraweera said that posts are of no importance as his services are for the SLFP.

The Minister also stated that, President Maithripala Sirisena –a politician who is opposed to fraud and trusted by the international community and all racial communities –is the best candidate for the 2020 Presidential Election.