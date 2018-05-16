The discussion with the fisheries communities held yesterday (15) at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development concluded successfully with both sides reaching a common agreement.

The discussion was held to create a program to ensure that the Rs 4 billion, that was allocated by the government to cover the fuel subsidy for kerosene, reaches legitimate fishermen.

It had been decided that, a satisfactory, common agreement proposed by the fisheries societies will be implemented for this task.

The discussion that lasted for about 3 hours was attended by the Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs Vijith Vijithamuni Soysa, Deputy Minister Ameer Ali and MP Chathura Senaratne.