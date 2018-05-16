300 houses to be built around Madhu Church; wind power plant in Mannar Island

-

Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunge, has proposed to build 300 houses around Madhu Church in Mannar for the use of devotees and tourists.

The Government of India has agreed to provide Rs. 300 million in financial assistance to implement this project.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the Minister for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of India was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile in accordance with the proposal tabled by Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, initial steps have been taken for the construction of a 100 MW Wind Power Plant in Mannar Island.

This project will be funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal to implement this project with all the other infrastructure facilities.