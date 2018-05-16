Now we are terrorists for the govt.  Namal Rajapaksa

The current government now sees the members of the Joint Opposition as terrorists, charged MP Namal Rajapaksa.

He mentioned that Joint Opposition MP Dilum Amunugama was held for questioning at the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) for around 12 hours.

According to him, the President and the Prime Minister suggests the close down of TID at the parliament, yet they hold MPs of the Joint Opposition for questioning at the TID.

If the TID conducts the investigations regarding the Kandy incident, there must be a terrorist organization behind it, says the MP.

He requests the government to reveal the terrorist organization behind the Kandy incident since the investigations are being conducted by the TID.

He also commented on the recent fuel price hike.

He says that the cost of living has gone up and the government, who came to power by advertising that they will reduce fuel prices, has now increased it.

They now say that it is still lower than of the Mahinda Rajapaksa era, said the Hambantota District MP.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’ government provided fuel at a low price even when the world market prices were double than of now, according to him.

However, the current government can’t provide fuel for a low price even if the world market prices are low, because of fraud, corruption and waste, the MP added.