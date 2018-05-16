Lack of anesthesiologists for National Dental Hospital ICU to function

May 16, 2018   06:05 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Dental Hospital has not commenced its functioning despite it being opened for about a year.

According to the hospital authorities, although the ICU has all the required facilities, it is unable to function due to the lack of anesthesiologists.

However, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says that it is the responsibility of the ministry to provide doctors.

At the press conference for announcing Cabinet decisions, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said that there is a shortage of anesthesiologists throughout Sri Lanka and a policy decision was made to produce more specialist doctors.


 

