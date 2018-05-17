Showers expected over most provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that due to a low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, cloudy and showery condition is expected over the southern half of the Island.

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur over most provinces of the island, particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Ratnapura, Batticaloa, Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning too, it said.

Heavy rainfall, about 100mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The department said that the possibility for showers in the sea areas around the island is high.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas in the evening or night.

Heavy rainfall can be expected at some places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 45-50kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Mathara to Potuvil via Hambantota.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.