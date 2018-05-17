Doctors launch island-wide token strike

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) launched an island-wide token strike from 8 am today (17).

Spokesperson for GMOA, Dr. Prasad Colombage, said that the 24-hour strike is based on several demands and also protesting the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA).

If the government does not provide solutions for their demands, they will launch continuous trade union actions in the future, he said.

Meanwhile, the doctors of Vavuniya General Hospital have also decided to join the trade union action and patients who have come to receive treatment are facing difficulties due to this, Ada Derana reporter said.