11-hour water cut in several areas

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply to several areas will be suspended today (17), due to maintenance work by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) at the Kethhena Water Purification Plant.

The water cut will last for 11 hours from 8 am to 7 pm and will be imposed in Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara, Katukurunda, Nagoda and Payagala areas.

According to the Water Board, it will also affect the areas of Piliminawatta, Bombuwala, Maggona, Beruwala, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla, Aluthgama, Dharga Town and Bentota.