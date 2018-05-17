Wigneswaran inspects preparations for commemoration event in Mullivaikkal

Northern Province Chief Minister C. V. Wigneswaran visited Mullivaikkal to look into the preparation activities for the commemoration of the Tamil civilians that died in the Wellamulliwaikkal area in Mullaitivu during the war.

The Mullivaikkal commemoration event will be held tomorrow (18) with the participation of CM Wigneswaran and other TNA representatives.

A resolution was passed at the Northern Provincial Council declaring the 18th of May as a day of mourning.

The council also declared a Genocide Week from May 14th to the 20th.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), student unions of the University of Jaffna and civil society members will participate to organize the commemoration events to honor the fallen Tamil victims.