Excise officials nab drug lord in Kithulwatta

The narcotics bureau of the Excise Department has arrested a notorious drug trafficker with 15g 340mg of heroin in his possession, at Kithulwatta area.

The arrested suspect has been identified by the officials to be a person named Kaludewage Weerasinghe alias ‘Hamu’.

According to the Excise officials, the suspect has been known for engaging in drug smuggling for 25 years.

On a previous occasion, the excise officials had captured the suspect with drugs, but with the help of his comrades, the suspect had managed to escape while still being handcuffed.

Although the excise officials had filed a complaint with the police regarding the escape, the suspect had been able to avoid arrest up until now.

Deputy Commissioner and Media Spokesperson of the Excise Department, Kapila Kumarasingghe, said that, there were several incidents of the suspect using thuggery on excise officials who come to inspect the Kithuwatta-Narahenpita area.

The suspect was arrested on the 15th May and remanded until the 22nd May under the orders of the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.