Bribery Commission given time to file charges against Mahindananda

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted time until 12th June, for the Bribery Commission to present a charge sheet against the former Sports Minister MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Under the Bribery Ordinance, the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) accuses the MP of making a loss of nearly Rs 50 million when purchasing of carrom and checkers boards back when he served as the Sport Minister.

MP Aluthgamage appeared before the court when the case was heard today (17).

The attorneys of the CIABOC said that the Bribery Commission has recorded a statement from, the former Chairman of Sathosa, Nalin Fernando, who is proposed to be named as the 2nd suspect of the case.

The Bribery Commission asked the Court to allow them time to prepare a charge sheet after further study.

Accordingly, Colombo Additional Magistrate, Ranga Dissanayake, granted time until the 12th June for the Commission to prepare the charge sheet.