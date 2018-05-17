20th amendment is a struggle for civility  JVP

The Executive Presidency has adversely affected the country, says Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayaka.

He says, the JVP acknowledges the fact that the 20th amendment should be deliberated as it connected to the constitution of the country.

However, if a democratic reformation within the constitution can be arranged, it will be a progressive step in the country’s dialogue and the way forward, according to him.

He says that they, also, are not under the blind conviction that abolishing the Executive Presidency will resolve the deep crises in the country.

He says the power that is concentrated on one person should be disseminated among several councils.

JVP says that, abolishing the Executive Presidency will strengthen the cabinet.

The power of the cabinet, now, lies within the post of Executive President as the chief institutions under the Ministries are being held by the President, according to the JVP Leader.

Even the parliament has been made powerless by this post, he said. The executive powers don’t allow a personality, which is able to stand up to the executive, to rise up in the parliament, says the MP.

The ability of an Executive President to negate judicial orders has made the Judiciary ineffective, pointed out Dissanayaka.

JVP suggests for a process that will decentralize the executive powers.

Dissanayaka points out that, no one considered abolishing executive powers to be a serious issue, when they voted the current President Maithripala Sirisena in to power for the same purpose.

He rejects the allegations saying that the 20th amendment is a plan of the JVP to give more powers to the PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He says, although the powers of the Prime Minister will inflate through the amendment, the current parliament will be immediately dissolved when the amendment comes in to power.

He further stated that the effort to bring the 20th amendment is a struggle for civility.