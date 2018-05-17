Met Department warns of strong winds and rough seas

-

The Department of Meteorology today issued an advisory for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas in the Western, Southern and Eastern sea areas of the island.

There is a possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle and Pottuvil.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards, the department said.

It said that the active clouds which were developed in the Western and Southern and Eastern sea areas are active over the aforementioned sea area and are likely to persist during next few hours.