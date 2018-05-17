Showers expected over most parts of Sri Lanka

-

Due to a low level atmospheric disturbance associated with Inter Tropical Convergence Zone - the low pressure zone where the Northern and Southern hemispheric winds meet - in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, cloudy and showery conditions are expected over most parts of the Island.

The Meteorology Department said that showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island tonight.

Heavy falls, about 100mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will also occur at times tomorrow in Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur particularly after 2.00 pm elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning, it said.