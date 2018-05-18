Suspect nabbed with grenade and heroin in Kelaniya
May 18, 2018 12:43 pm
A suspect has been arrested for the possession of a hand grenade and heroin in Kelaniya.
Police said that foreign-manufactured grenade and 2g 350mg of heroin were found in the suspect’s possession.
The 40-year-old resident of Kelaniya is to be produced at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (18).
Meanwhile in a separate detection, police a 36-year-old with 2g and 800mg of heroin in Bandaragama.
Another suspect was arrested with 1.15g of heroin in Grandpass.