Suspect nabbed with grenade and heroin in Kelaniya

Suspect nabbed with grenade and heroin in Kelaniya

May 18, 2018   12:43 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A suspect has been arrested for the possession of a hand grenade and heroin in Kelaniya. 

Police said that foreign-manufactured grenade and 2g 350mg of heroin were found in the suspect’s possession. 

The 40-year-old resident of Kelaniya is to be produced at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (18). 

Meanwhile in a separate detection, police a 36-year-old with 2g and 800mg of heroin in Bandaragama.

Another suspect was arrested with 1.15g of heroin in Grandpass.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories