Anuruddha Polgampola released on bail

Former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC) Anuruddha Polgampola, who was arrested by the CID over financial fraud, has been granted bail by the Killinochchi Magistrate’s Court.

He was ordered released on a personal bond of Rs 500,000 by the magistrate, who also prohibited him from leaving the country.

The former Parliamentarian was arrested by the CID on Wednesday (May 16) for alleged fraud of Rs 8 million. He was remanded until today after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Polgampola was recently appointed as the Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC) by the President only for the decision to be suspended a few days later due to concerns raised over his appointment.

Former UPFA MP Shantha Bandara was later appointed to the position, which was left vacant after a bribery scandal led to the arrest of then chairman P. Dissanayake on May 3.